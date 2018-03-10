Chris Soules Returns to Instagram Almost One Year After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules has returned to Instagram, following a nearly year-long hiatus after being charged with fleeing from a deadly car accident.

On Saturday, Soules, 36, shared a video on his Instagram Stories of a dog and a cat walking around in the snow as Selena Gomez’s “Wolves” could be heard playing in the background. “Buddies,” he wrote alongside the snap.

The Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars alum had not posted anything on the social media platform since April 20, 2017, just days before he was arrested for a car crash that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher.

Soules was arrested in Iowa in April 2017 after he allegedly crashed his truck into a tractor, running it off the road into a ditch. Iowa State Patrol alleged that he fled the scene of an accident.

Although Soules entered a not guilty plea in May 2017, leaving the scene of a fatal car crash is a class D felony in Iowa. If convicted, Soules could face as many as five years in prison.

In February, the Associated Press reported that a judge had signed an order setting a jury trial for the case, which is set to begin on Nov. 7.

The trial will take place in Independence, Iowa, and according to the outlet, Judge Andrea Dryer has set aside four days for the proceedings.