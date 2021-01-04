Netflix Announces Release of Chris Rock: Tamborine, Extended Cut — See the Trailer
Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut premieres Jan. 12 on Netflix
Warning: Trailer contains explicit content.
Chris Rock's Tamborine is getting an encore.
On Monday morning, Netflix announced an upcoming extended cut of the actor and comedian's Grammy-nominated 2018 stand-up special, with a release teasing "never-before-seen jokes, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage."
"I'm releasing a new, extended version of the Tamborine special called Total Blackout," Rock, 55, says in the special's trailer.
"For the first time in history, a remixed version of a special," he promises.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Chris Rock Wants to Hear About Your 'One Black Friend': Actor Reaches Out to Fans with New Project
The trailer also gives a sneak peek of material viewers can expect from the unapologetically boundary-pushing star.
"The Four Seasons hotel does not say, 'No Blacks Allowed.' But a $4,000-a-night hotel suite sure does," he quips in one onstage segment.
Rock jokes of the show (which sees him tackle subjects like race, fatherhood, politics, divorce and more) that "it's a Netflix special — not a normal, not a routine, it's a special."
"Got a hot remix. Hot!" he says at the conclusion of the trailer.
RELATED VIDEO: The Story Behind the Story: Why Chris Rock Shouldn't Step Down
Tamborine, released in February 2018 and directed by Bo Burnham, marked Rock's first comedy special in 10 years.
Almost a year later, the comedian cracked a joke about not being able to say anything controversial. (At the time, Rock's comments came at a moment where other comedians had come under fire for offensive jokes, including Kevin Hart.)
"If it was five years ago I could say something real offensive and funny right now," Rock previously said, "but I can't do that anymore, so … heyyyy!"
Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut premieres Jan. 12 on Netflix.