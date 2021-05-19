Chris Rock Jokes About the Divorce Advice He Gave Friend John Mulaney 

John Mulaney is splitting from wife Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage

Chris Rock is cracking jokes about his own divorce amid the news that his friend and fellow comic John Mulaney has split from wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Rock, 56, made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday and shared that he gave some friendly advice to Mulaney, 38, when he saw him recently while doing standup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reflecting on his split from ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock, the comedian joked about "how much money" he lost during the divorce.

"The other night I saw Mulaney. Mulaney's working on new stuff, Mulaney's getting divorced," Rock said. "This is how much money I lost in my divorce — I recommended my ex-wife's divorce lawyer. I was like 'You should get this guy, he'll get you your money.'"

"That's a friend!" host Jimmy Fallon replied as the pair shared a laugh.

"This guy is good, 'cause I walked out with nothing. I couldn't even afford the tickets tonight!" Rock further quipped. "You think I'm joking, but I really did."

John Mulaney and Chris Rock Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rock finalized his divorce from Compton-Rock in 2016, two years after the former couple first announced their split following nearly 20 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, news broke last week that Mulaney and Tendler are ending their six-year marriage.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," Tendler said in a statement to PEOPLE through her rep, referencing the comedian's addiction recovery after his 60-day rehab stay earlier this year.

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mulaney's rep told Page Six, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the announcement, PEOPLE confirmed that Mulaney and actress Olivia Munn are newly dating.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney said. "They met at church in Los Angeles."