Chris Redd Talks About His Recent Assault in New York: 'It Was a Planned Situation'

“He waited for me an hour before I got there,” the SNL alum said on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show on Tuesday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 09:09 PM
SNL’s Chris Redd Released from Hospital After NYC Attack at Comedy Show
Chris Redd. Photo: J. Countess/Getty

Chris Redd is sharing more details about his recent assault in New York.

In a conversation with SiriusXM host Ron Bennington on Tuesday's The Bennington Show, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about his recent assault, revealing that he believes the attack was planned.

"People called it a random attack," he said. "I don't believe that. I watched the footage. He waited for me an hour before I got there. He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything."

Redd further explained his reasoning. "All I'm saying is this, I've never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it. I've never just randomly done a random thing that took a build-up. That's not what random is."

The 37-year-old comedian says so be believes "it was a planned situation. That's what I feel in my heart and soul. That's what I saw in the footage."

"I'll probably release the footage and do a voiceover thing," he said and laughed.

When asked about the status of the case, Redd revealed that the "cold case got lukewarm real quick." He also joked that he'd been "ghosted by the chief of police."

Last month, in a preview of The Last Laugh podcast, Redd talked about the incident which he described as a "surprise party of one fist."

Chris Redd
Chris Redd. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I just got done texting my cousin who's in Olive Tree [Cafe] above the [Comedy] Cellar, so I could go eat some of his fries before I got to hit the stage real quick for my first set of three."

He continued, "And as I put my phone in my pocket and continued to walk up to the Cellar, this man hit me in the face with something metal. I thought it was brass knuckles because it cut my nose to the bone."

Redd explained he has been boxing for years and had "taken a punch in the face before," but this was an attack.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It wasn't terrifying, but what was worrisome is how much blood was coming out of my face," he said. "I got two fractures in my nose and a fracture in my cheek, but you know, a fist don't normally do all of that at one time. So, it was safe to assume I was hit with something. The dude who hit me ran off. I was just sitting there, I fell down so fast I didn't even know I fell until I looked at the footage."

Due to the severity of the blow, Redd said he was "gushing blood" which prevented him from finding the attacker.

Following the assault, someone from the comedy club called the ambulance, and he was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Related Articles
SNL’s Chris Redd Released from Hospital After NYC Attack at Comedy Show
Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'
Chris Redd
Chris Redd Breaks His Silence on NYC Attack: 'I'm OK and Healing Fast'
SNL’s Chris Redd Released from Hospital After NYC Attack at Comedy Show
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Allegedly Attacked Before NYC Comedy Show
Austin Harrouff, John Joseph Stevens III and wife Michelle Mishcon
Fla. Man Who Killed Couple, Then Tried to Eat Victim's Face Found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: 'Make Sure Nobody Comes Up Out The Audience'
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: Make Sure 'Nobody Comes Up Out the Audience'
Victor Day, the boyfriend of Kandace Florence, who died with two friends in Mexico City in an AirbnB
Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
Nancy Pelosi and Husband Paul's Family to Hear 911 Call He Made During Brutal Attack: Report
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lauren Bushnell Lane and Chris Lane's Relationship Timeline
90 Day Fiance's Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' Destructive Altercation
'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Slams Michael for Loving Car 'More Than He Loves Me' After Destructive Altercation
trevor noah on the daily show
Trevor Noah Exits 'The Daily Show' After 7 Years: 'My Time Is Up'
Constance Wu attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Constance Wu Opens Up About Sexual Assault in New Book: 'Realization Hit Me Like a Flood'
Pete Davidson Chris Redd Kanye West
'SNL' 's Chris Redd Explains Why He Won't 'Stir the Pot' with Pete Davidson and Kanye West Feud
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Automatik/Amazon/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock (10469273m) Noah Jupe as Otis (12) and Shia LaBeouf as James Lort 'Honey Boy' Film - 2019 A young actor's stormy childhood and early adult years as he struggles to reconcile with his father and deal with his mental health.
Shia LaBeouf Says 'Honey Boy' Depiction of His Dad as Abusive Was 'Nonsense': 'I Wronged Him'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Trump Says He'd Consider 'Full Pardons' of Capitol Rioters as President, Is Supporting Some Financially
Chris Rock is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down an Offer to Host 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap: Report
Chris Noth attends the IFC And The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of "Three Christs"
Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women, He Claims Encounters Were 'Consensual'