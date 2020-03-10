Chris Randone Says He Misses Estranged Wife Krystal Nielson While Watching The Bachelor Finale

Part 1 of The Bachelor season finale was emotional for all involved, even for an alumnus of the franchise watching from home.

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Chris Randone shared numerous tweets about the dramatic episode on Monday night before writing a brief but candid message about his wife Krystal Nielson, whom he announced his split from last month.

“On a side note…I miss my wife #TheBachelor,” Randone wrote.

Randone’s tweet elicted an outpouring of replies from his followers and has garnered nearly 8K likes as of Tuesday afternoon.

Randone and Nielson, 32, met and got engaged on season 5 of Paradise and tied the knot the following year. After eight months of marriage, the couple announced on Valentine’s Day that they’d “mutually decided to separate.”

“Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” their joint statement to Bachelor Nation.com said. “We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

In a follow-up statement on Instagram a few days later, Nielson explained why the decision felt like the “right move.”

The reality star said she knew their “conscious separation” would be hard to explain, but that she also knew they “care so deeply about one another that we were willing to take the risk, as WE feel that this is the right move for US.”

According to Nielson, Randone moved out and on to an “exciting adventure in Florida.” She added that she’s “so proud of him for making big moves.” She remains at home in San Diego with their two dogs, Wayne and Chucky.

“We are open to where our heart calls us to be next,” she wrote.

“So we are both staying present, sitting in stillness and focusing on radical self care, as we come from a place of love and compassion on how we can BEST support each other.”

The live season finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.