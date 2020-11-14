BiP's Chris Randone Reacts to Ex Krystal Nielson's Pregnancy: 'Feeling Truly Broken'

Chris Randone is reacting to the recent news that ex Krystal Nielson is pregnant.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced their split in February after nearly eight months of marriage. On Wednesday, Nielson, 33, revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

Randone opened up about Nielson's big reveal during a Q&A session with fans on his Instagram Story Friday. One follower asked the reality star, 33, how he felt about Nielson's pregnancy and he responded, "Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken."

“But I know in my heart I'm gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for,” he continued. “So I'll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build and grow with.”

Another fan similarly asked if he was "ok with all the Krystal stuff."

"I'll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least the love I had in my heart," Randone replied.

As for whether he’s ready to date, he wrote, “To an extent. I’m starting to dive in just a little but giving all of me will take some time.”

After finding love on season 5 of BiP, Randone, a sales trainer, proposed to Nielson, a fitness coach, during the September 2018 finale. The pair wed on June 16, 2019, in an intimate ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

But in February 2020, they announced their split in an exclusive statement with BachelorNation.com.

"It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," they said at the time. "We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

In August, Nielson opened up about the split on Instagram, confirming that the divorce proceedings were underway. "The past 8 months have not been easy..." she wrote at the time. "I've been torn between mourning a life that could've been…and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve."