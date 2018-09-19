BIP's Chris and Krystal Are '100 Percent Getting Married' — Will They Televise the Wedding?

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson want you to know they’re the real deal.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has been basking in the glow of their engagement since the season finale aired last week — and now, they’re spilling the beans on their vision for their big day.

“We’re 100 percent getting married, and we’re 100 percent making it happen,” Randone, 30, recently told E! News. “I think as time goes on, we will have a better understanding of when and where that can take place.”

“We just care about wine, food and music,” added Nielson, 30. “We don’t want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they’re so stressed out as brides and they don’t get to enjoy it. That certainly [is] not our plan.”

As for whether they’d televise it?

“My life is shared publicly, so [it’s] definitely going to be on the Instagram Stories,” said Nielson, who is a fitness coach. “As far as being televised, we’re not opposed to it.”

That being said, the couple isn’t making a dash down the aisle anytime soon. First, they’re focusing on moving in together this fall, and while they’ve decided to make California their home, they’re still figuring out which city.

In the meantime, they’re enjoying being able to step out together in public.

“I think cloud nine isn’t high enough,” Nielson said. “To receive so much love in person and social media, and just the outpour of love and support for us … we’re just so grateful. It’s really heartwarming.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Nielson revealed she’s planning to tie the knot somewhere with warm weather.

“I see a beach and bare feet,” she said. “And lots of crystals!”