Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Were 'Struggling' Before Bachelor in Paradise Wedding: Source

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone relationship problems started long before they exchanged vows during Bachelor in Paradise‘s sixth season.

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple — who announced their split on Friday — had been struggling for some time now.

“None of their loved ones are shocked by the split,” the source says. “They weren’t ready at all to get married but felt immense pressure from Bachelor Nation to have this happy ending.”

“At the end of the day their personalities don’t mesh at all, and they’re not on the same page about what they want out of life,” adds the source. “They were already struggling before they got married.”

A second source tells PEOPLE Nielson didn’t want to stay in the relationship just for the sake of maintaining a public persona.

“She realized the fame, the attention, the influencing is not worth living a lie,” the source continues. “She’s someone who tried to make it work but saw that they were not compatible at all.”

Nielson and Randone, both 32, announced their split almost 8 months after they exchanged vows in a statement shared exclusively with Bachelor Nation

“It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate,” the statement said. “Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

“We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

A rep for Nielson and Randone did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After finding love on season 5 of BiP, Randone, a sales trainer, got down on one knee and proposed to Nielson, a fitness coach, during the September 2018 finale.

The pair said “I do” in on June 16 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Reflecting on the positive change their relationship had on their lives, Randone previously told PEOPLE that he was “very thick-skinned and hard-shelled when I got to Paradise.”

“I truly believe everything happens for a reason,” added Nielson. “Everything I went through on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise led me to develop and grow into my own as a person and eventually, it led me to Chris.”