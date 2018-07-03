Bachelor in Paradise has added two more cast members to season 5!

If the two latest additions seem familiar, that’s because they are. Just when fans thought they’d said goodbye to Chris “Chris R.” Randone and Connor Obrochta, both men will appear in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Chris R. and Connor were both eliminated on Monday night’s The Bachelorette after Becca Kufrin decided to deny both a rose. Chris R. is a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida, while Connor works as a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Both men were granted a group date on Monday night, which forced them to partake in a “campaign” for Becca’s heart. It was presented as a political debate, although all men who participated did not appear to shine at public speaking.

Chris Randone Paul Hebert/ABC

While all the contestants were speaking on their love of Becca, Chris R. lost track of his goal and began to make inappropriate comments about competitor Lincoln, calling him a “fat f—” because he used to weigh 300 lbs.

Becca was not amused.

“Both Lincoln and Chris say that they’re here for me, but the way that they handled themselves around me and during this debate is stupid drama that should not be happening in front of all of these people,” she said. “It’s so embarrassing that these guys are airing their dirty laundry out for everyone to see. I don’t want to feel like I’m back in elementary school.”

Connor Obrochta Paul Hebert/ABC

Both Chris R. and Connor might have a chance to redeem themselves at love in the upcoming season of BiP. They are joining previous Bachelor Nation members on BiP, such as Astrid Loch from Nick Viall’s season, Annaliese Puccini from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor.

David Ravitz, another alum from Kufrin’s season will also be joining the cast, alongside Joe Amabile.