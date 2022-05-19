Chris Pratt Needs to Prove He's 'Not Crazy' in Action-Packed Trailer for The Terminal List
Chris Pratt's action-packed summer doesn't just involve dinosaurs.
In the exclusive first trailer for The Terminal List, it's clear the star, as Navy SEAL James Reece, is about to fight an uphill battle as he tries to unravel what really happened during a covert mission that killed everyone else in his platoon.
"I think something happened to me on that op," James says towards the end of the clip, after a whole slew of explosions, gunfire and car chases.
By his side to help him figure that out — hopefully! — are his best friend Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu).
"Headaches, paranoia, memory confusion..." Katie says as James interjects, "Well, I'm not crazy!"
Katie completes her thought: "You need somebody to help you prove it."
"Our hope is that the biggest movie of the summer is actually an eight-episode streaming series on Amazon Prime Video," writer, showrunner and executive producer David DiGilio tells PEOPLE of the political thriller based on the novel by Jack Carr.
"Jack's mixture of action, conspiracy, and military authenticity is unparalleled on the page. We knew that if we honored that authenticity, and added in some hair-raising psychological twists and turns, we would have something not just entertaining, but wholly original onscreen," DiGilio continues. "We've taken all of Jack Carr's tradecraft and set it against a tone of paranoia and intrigue."
For more Summer TV Preview, pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday
Premiering during July 4 weekend, DiGilio says, is especially apt for such a series, which also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn and Pratt's real-life brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger.
"Like many of us, my summers growing up were consumed by big action movies and doing lots of puzzles," he says. "The Terminal List combines the two with Chris in a role like we've never seen."
"As the SEALs on the show like to say, 'Buckle up, things are about to get rowdy.'"
The Terminal List premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.
