Chris Pratt and Rob Lowe Have a Parks and Recreation Reunion While Paddle Boarding

Chris Traeger and Andy Dwyer, together again.

Chris Pratt and former Parks and Recreation costar Rob Lowe met up for a fun day in the sun in Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend.

Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, joined them as well, and the trio spent the day staying active on the beach while paddle boarding along the water. The group seemed to be in good spirits, seen laughing and chatting in between time in the water.

In another snap from their beach outing, Pratt, 40, could be seen giving Schwarzenegger, 29, a sweet kiss. The newlyweds officially tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, on June 8, having first met at the church they both attend.

Pratt and Lowe, 55, previously starred together in the beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation when Lowe joined the cast in 2010. Lowe departed from the show in 2014, one year before the series concluded.

Image zoom GAC/MEGA

RELATED: The Stars of Parks and Recreation: Where Are They Now?

While Pratt has transitioned into a more film-focused career — recently starring in Avengers: Endgame and working on the upcoming animated film Onward — Lowe is now starring as the lead in ITV’s Wild Bill.

Image zoom GAC/MEGA

RELATED: Chris Pratt Confirms He Met New Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at Church

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt and his new wife are “very compatible and have a lot in common.”

Another source also added that the couple is already ready to add a new member to that family.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

The couple made a point of including Jack — Pratt’s 6-year-old son from his previous marriage to Anna Faris — into their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” said the source.