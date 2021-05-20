The album that Parks and Recreation fans didn't know they needed is on the way.

Mouse Rat, a fictional band from the NBC series created by Chris Pratt's character, Andy Dwyer, announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a debut album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the group's official Instagram page, they captioned a post: "BREAKING NEWS: Mouse Rat will release their debut The Awesome Album this summer, and lead single '5,000 Candles In The Wind' is out now!"

The news was posted alongside a video of local Pawnee, Indiana, news anchor Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) sharing the arrival of Mouse Rat's "5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li'l Sebastian)" music video on Channel 4's Ya Heard? With Perd.

In another Instagram upload, Mouse Rat provided additional details about the new album's release. "Mouse Rat: The Awesome Album is coming," the band shared. "Pre-order the limited-edition vinyl in these awesome colors, the cassette, and more, AND listen to the hit single '5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li'l Sebastian)' now!"

News of the record's upcoming arrival fell on the 10th anniversary of the death of Li'l Sebastian, a.k.a. the miniature horse that stole the hearts of all Pawnee residents on the beloved sitcom. To pay tribute, Mouse Rat posted a video on Instagram featuring "actual footage" of Li'l Sebastian in mini-horse heaven and promoted the "5,000 Candles In The Wind" music video.

The album is set for release on Aug. 27 through Dualtone Music Group as part of its partnership with Entertainment 720 — a media entertainment conglomerate created by Aziz Ansari and Ben Schwartz's characters Tom Haverford and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, respectively — Entertainment Weekly reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford," Dualtone President Paul Roper said in a statement, per EW. "From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom's Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720's hype machine was essential. The man is an idea factory."

Mouse Rat's new album will include 15 tracks such as "Catch Your Dream" — a track that features a collaboration with Ron Swanson's musical alter ego, Duke Silver (both of whom were played by Nick Offerman). Another popular Pawnee-based band, Land Ho!, will be featured on the record as well.