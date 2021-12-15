Chris Noth opened up about the shocking death in the premiere episode of And Just Like That… on HBO Max

Chris Noth Explains Why Carrie Bradshaw Didn't Call 911 for Mr. Big in And Just Like That...

This article contains spoilers from the first episode of And Just Like That...

We couldn't help but wonder... why didn't Carrie Bradshaw call to 911 to save Mr. Big?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking to Vogue in an interview published Tuesday, Sex and the City star Chris Noth revealed why he and showrunner Michael Patrick King felt it was best to write off his character John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the premiere episode of And Just Like That...

Explaining that he initially "balked" at the idea of returning to the HBO Max spinoff only to die in the first episode, Noth's confidence in the 67-year-old director carried him through.

"One thing Michael and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets," Noth, 67, told Vogue of the shocking scene. (Big suffers a heart attack after his 1,000th Peloton class and Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw doesn't ring for 911 when she finds him, still alive, on the bathroom floor.)

and just like that Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

"They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know that it's the end," Noth said of the emotional moment. "We knew that we had to have that, that I just shouldn't die alone in the bathroom. There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully."

Elsewhere in the interview, the SATC star praised the showrunner's prowess in nailing the tumultuous twist.

"[King] was on a tight rope in terms of not being over-sentimental or morbid. I was really happy with how it came together and how the show looked and how it has reinvented itself," Noth told the magazine. "All things end, and it was time for him to go, unless we're gonna be doing Scenes From a Marriage, Sex and the City style. There was nowhere to go with it but six feet under."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth | Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker/instagram

As for what fans can expect through the rest of the season, the Golden Globe nominee stayed mum when pressed on whether Big is truly gone for good.

When asked if his controversial character would perhaps return "in a dream" or in another creative way, Noth teased that his lips were zipped.

"I think there may be something. I can't tell you what, but...there may be a little...there may be a haunting that happens," he told Vogue. "I don't know. I don't want to get in trouble."

King previously told reporters that Big's death would have a ripple effect throughout the series.

"That storyline affects the entire series," King said, according to Deadline, also explaining that "it creates a giant hole" for the characters going forward.

For the remainder of the 10-episode revival, Carrie will be a widow who is rediscovering herself in the city, with the help of her friends Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).