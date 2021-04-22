Chris Noth Reveals His Favorite Scenes Between Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City

Chris Noth is looking back on some of the funnier moments he shared with Sarah Jessica Parker on Sex and the City.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, the host asked Noth, 66, about his favorite scenes from the HBO series, but before answering, the actor turned the question around on her.

"My favorite, because I think it's like the worst thing ever, is I think Carrie got broken up with on a Post-It note? I was like, 'That is wrong,'" Kelly Clarkson said, referring to the scene where Parker's Carrie Bradshaw gets dumped by Jack Berger (Ron Livingston) with a brief message scribbled on a Post-It.

Noth, who played the ever-elusive Mr. Big — Carrie's ultimate love interest — then revealed his favorite.

"Well my favorite was when she farted in bed," he said. "And I insisted on doing the sound to get it right, because I'm an expert in farts. And that was a good one because then she tried to put her head under the covers and it was like, 'No, no don't go there, that's where the trouble is!'"

He then recalled the subsequent scene where Big puts a whoopee cushion on Carrie's chair.

"She's out getting a glass of wine and I put it on her chair and we're discussing a future vacation and she sits on it, it's like 'gahhh!'" he said, laughing.

The Law & Order alum then shared the runner-up to his favorite scene: the season 3 episode where Big and Carrie accidentally take a dip in a Central Park pond.

"I also enjoyed falling into the pond with her in Central Park, that was a one-take shot, we had one take to do it," he said. "And I love that picture. That was a good one."

"There were so many great moments in the series of comedy, and it was just a blast," he continued.

Noth has remained coy about his participation in the upcoming Sex and the City revival, which will be executive produced by Parker, 56, as well as her costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, though Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

After Page Six reported that Noth's Mr. Big would not be making an appearance in the reboot, titled And Just Like That, Noth hinted otherwise.

"Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true😉," he replied to a fan on Instagram who asked him to "reconsider," according to Entertainment Tonight.