Chris Noth to Reprise His Role as Mr. Big for Sex and the City Revival

Mr. Big is coming back!

HBO Max confirmed Wednesday that Chris Noth will be reprising his iconic Sex and the City role in the upcoming revival, titled And Just Like That.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That…'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex And The City' story without our Mr. Big?"

Noth, 66, played Big — Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) ever-elusive love interest — on SATC from 1998 through 2004. He also appeared in the two subsequent movies, in 2008 and 2010.

The actor previously remained coy about his participation in the upcoming revival, which will be executive produced by Parker, 56, as well as her costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, though Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

After Page Six reported that Noth's Mr. Big would not be making an appearance in the reboot, Noth hinted otherwise.

"Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true😉," he replied to a fan on Instagram who asked him to "reconsider," according to Entertainment Tonight.

He then added to another commenter, "Everything changes- including announcements in the rags."

Aside from the three leading ladies and Noth, the only other confirmed cast member for the reboot is Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez, who will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.

HBO Max first announced the reboot of the popular franchise in January.

In a statement at the time, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.