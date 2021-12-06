Chris Noth Remembers Late Sex and the City Costar Willie Garson as 'Extraordinarily Fun and Funny'

"It's sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline," Chris Noth said of Willie Garson's And Just Like That... role as Stanford Blatch

Chris Noth is mourning the loss of one of his Sex and the City family members.

The actor, who is starring in the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That..., opened up about the unexpected loss of costar Willie Garson, revealing that he did not know the actor was sick prior to his death.

"Most of us didn't know," Noth, 67, told The Guardian. "The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn't really get a chance to talk to him. He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there's nothing to say but that it's heartbreaking."

Garson, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch on the original HBO series, died of pancreatic cancer in September at age 57. In the months before his death, the actor had already filmed scenes for the revival.

"It's sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline," Noth added. "But he'll be in it to the extent that he filmed."

When news of Garson's death was made public, Noth shared a tribute on Instagram along with a photo of Garson and their longtime costar Sarah Jessica Parker having a laugh on set.

Parker, who remained close with Garson in the years since the show ended in 2004, called the loss of her three-decade friendship with Garson "unbearable" in an emotional post on her Instagram page.

Chris Noth, Willie Garson - Sex and the City Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/©HBO/courtesy Everett Collection; HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

In a recent interview with The New York Times, And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King spoke about how the revival plans to address Garson's absence. "Nobody's dead," King said about Noth's Big and Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, adding that the show also chose not to write Garson's death into the show.

"Because it wasn't charming," King said. "And I knew that the audience would know."

Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

And Just Like That... reunites Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. The series "follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

Along with Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler are reprising their roles in the revival. Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman will be portraying new characters.