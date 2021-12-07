Chris Noth also spoke about his longtime costar Sarah Jessica Parker: "I feel very protective of her"

Chris Noth Weighs in on Kim Cattrall's 'Sad and Uncomfortable' Absence on And Just Like That…

Chris Noth is opening up about his relationship with onscreen partner Sarah Jessica Parker.

The 67-year-old actor, who returns to his role of Mr. Big on the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That..., said he feels "very protective" of his longtime costar, with whom he's acted on-and-off for over 20 years.

When asked about the long-rumored tensions between Parker, 56, and former costar Kim Cattrall, who will not be returning for this reboot, Noth told The Guardian, "I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what [Cattrall's] thinking is, or her emotions."

"I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close," he continued.

"I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," Noth said.

Further speaking about his costar Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, Noth noted: "I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."

Cattrall, 64, played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2004, and spawned two movies.

While a third movie, and then a series reboot, were long believed to be in the works, Cattrall previously explained her reasoning for not wanting to reprise the role.

"I'm lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven't worked for it, but I have it," the actress said last December. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

Parker also previously confirmed that Cattrall's character will not be replaced in the new series, and also denied any speculation of a feud in a previous Instagram comment, saying she never "disliked" Cattrall.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker wrote. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

And Just Like That... will welcome back Parker, Noth as well as original series stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. The revival will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate work and home life along with their lasting friendship as 50-something women in New York City.

On Monday, Nixon, 55, posted to Instagram announcing she finished filming And Just Like That..., writing in the caption, "I'm so grateful and in awe of what our incredible crew accomplished. My thanks to each and every one of you."

In her photos, Nixon and her crew wore matching jackets that had "better not younger" stitched on the back.

In addition to acting in the revival, Nixon directed an episode. In October, the former New York gubernatorial candidate announced the news on Instagram.