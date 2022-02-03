Chris Noth briefly reprised his role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City revival

Chris Noth Does Not Appear in And Just Like That... Documentary amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth did not appear in the And Just Like That… documentary special amid the multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

And Just Like That... The Documentary, which dropped Thursday alongside the finale, followed the making of the Sex and the City revival's first season. There was no mention of Noth, 67, who played John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big) in the original series and briefly reprised his role for the new HBO Max series.

Big, who was married to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, was killed off the show in the premiere episode on Dec. 9. A week later, two women came forward in a Hollywood Reporter article accusing Noth of sexual assault, followed by several others in the subsequent weeks. He has denied the allegations.

And Just Like That… director and executive producer Michael Patrick King confirmed to Variety on Wednesday that Big was also originally set to appear in a scene in the season finale, but the footage was cut after the sexual assault scandal broke.

In the interview, King said the goal was to maintain the show's focus on the three main characters — Carrie, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) — and avoid those not seen on screen.

"I wanted the show to be focused on the stories of these amazing actresses and their efforts in these last 10 episodes. And I didn't want the entire story to be about whether someone was or wasn't in the show," King said.

Last month, Nixon, 55, told Entertainment Tonight that she was "very proud of our show" for the way it handled the allegations against Noth.

"I think we were very lucky that those changes were able to be made," she told the outlet.

Nixon, Parker and Davis also previously issued a statement on the matter. "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the actresses wrote on social media. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The allegations first surfaced in a Dec. 16 article in THR. According to one woman, who spoke under the pseudonym Zoe, Noth allegedly raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004. She claimed they met at a high-profile firm in L.A. with ties to celebrities like Noth.

Another woman, using the pseudonym Lily, claimed Noth invited her to his New York City apartment in 2015 after they had dinner and drinks. Lily, who was 25 at the time, said she met The Good Wife alum while working as a server at a local nightclub.

Noth denied the allegations in the THR report at the time. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said in a statement. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

A third woman, who used the name Ava, brought similar claims against Noth in a Daily Beast article. Singer Lisa Gentile then came forward accusing him of sexual assault in a Dec. 23 press conference led by attorney Gloria Allred.

After Ava's account, Noth's publicist denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, but at the time of Gentile's claims, a rep for Noth did not have a comment.