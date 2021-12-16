Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women, He Claims Encounters Were 'Consensual'

Two women have accused Chris Noth of sexually assaulting them in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2004 and 2015. The first woman, using the pseudonym Zoe, told THR that seeing the actor, 67, reprise his Sex and the City role for the new revival, And Just Like That... "set off something in me."

"For so many years, I buried it," she said, adding that she thought it was time "to try to go public with who he is."

In a statement, Noth denied the allegations and claimed that "the encounters were consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

In the THR report, Zoe said that she met Noth shortly after moving to Los Angeles at age 22, while she was working at a "high-profile" firm that did business with celebrities in 2004.

"He would walk by my desk and flirt with me. He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, 'Mr. Big's leaving messages on your voicemail,'" she said.

She claimed she was later invited to the pool at his West Hollywood apartment building. Zoe said that while there, he lent her a book to read and told her to return it to his apartment afterward.

When she went to return it, she said he kissed her and, after kissing back, she thanked him and told her she would go back to the pool deck where her friend was waiting. He then pulled her toward him, took her shorts and bikini bottoms off and raped her, Zoe said to THR.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!'" she said. "And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

"I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend's apartment [in the same building]," she added, noting that her friend immediately knew that something was wrong.

The friend told THR: "She wouldn't talk. She wouldn't make eye contact. When we got in the car, I started pressing her: 'You have to tell me what happened. Something's wrong,' " the friend told THR." I don't remember the words she said, but I said, 'I'm taking you to the hospital.'"

Her former boss also confirmed to THR that Zoe had told her Noth attacked her, but that Zoe had asked her not to disclose it to anyone else.

At the hospital, Zoe said she did not tell doctors or police who had assaulted her, fearing repercussions in her career. "I was 25 at the time," she said. "It was a lot. I didn't know what to do."

About two years later, Zoe sought counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center, which the current clinical director confirmed to THR.

The second woman, going by Lily, said she met Noth in 2015 at a New York City bar where she worked as a server. Lily, 25 at the time, said Noth invited her out to dinner and she accepted. After dinner they went to his apartment, she said.

She recalled that his Greenwich Village apartment was "an amazing place. We were listening to music, and he has all these books about art and fashion. He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He's older and looked older."

"He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me," Lily continued, claiming that he then thrust his penis into her mouth.

She said she brought up that he was married — Noth had wed wife Tara Wilson three years earlier, in 2012 — and he said, "He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real."

Then she said, Noth began having sex with her. "He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened," she said, adding, "I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone."

A friend who she called afterward, Alex, recalled that Lily was "hysterical" and said Noth had left Lily a voicemail that Alex said seemed to be admitting that he had done something wrong. Lily, however, said the voicemail was less explicit.

"He left a voicemail saying, 'I had a nice time and would really appreciate it if you wouldn't talk to your girlfriends. If we could keep this between you and me, that would be great,'" she said

THR also cited text messages between Lily and Noth, which according to the report were sent in March and April of 2015.

"By the way I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn't quite sure how you felt," one message from Noth reportedly read, to which Lily replied, "Hmm…I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used… Perhaps this is better as a phone conversation but I can't talk at the moment."

"If you do want to have a drink later it doesn't have to be at my place…although I have the best whiskey," Noth allegedly wrote in another. "Come have a drink with me before I leave [town]. Oh mysterious one… where did you go."

The report comes just one week after the return of Noth's Sex and the City character John James Preston, AKA Mr. Big, in And Just Like That... The show made headlines when, in the first episode, Mr. Big died after taking a spin class on his Peloton at-home exercise bike.