Chris Matthews Addresses His Hardball Exit: 'I Accepted the Credibility of the Complaint'

Image zoom Teresa Kroeger/Getty

Former MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews is addressing his on-air exit from Hardball for the first time since he stepped down last month.

On March 2, Matthews, 74, unexpectedly announced his resignation from the political talk show in a live statement, during which he apologized for making remarks some may have found to be inappropriate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just days prior to his exit, journalist Laura Bassett accused him in an article published by GQ of making inappropriate comments about her appearance when she was a guest on his program in 2016.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Friday, Matthews acknowledged he made the remarks to Bassett and that it wasn't right.

"I didn’t argue about it, I didn’t deny it,” the longtime host said. “I accepted the credibility of the complaint in the article. I didn’t want to challenge the person that made the complaint and wrote the article. I thought it was very credible and certainly within the person’s rights to write that article, of course. That was highly justified."

"Basically, as I said, to repeat myself, it’s inappropriate in the workplace to compliment somebody on their appearance, this is in the makeup chair, and I did it," Matthews added.

On Saturday, Bassett shared Matthews statements from his Vanity Fair interview on Twitter.

"Somehow I missed that Chris Matthews confirmed my story about him to Vanity Fair yesterday," she wrote. "I appreciate him owning up this and respect how he handled it. And to everyone who reflexively said I was lying: Please read this."

RELATED: MSNBC Anchor Chris Matthews Resigns from Hardball Effective Immediately Live On-Air: 'I'm Retiring'

In the GQ article, Bassett named Matthews as the “married cable-news host who inappropriately flirted with me in the makeup room a few times before we went live on his show, making me noticeably uncomfortable on air.”

“In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?'” she wrote. “When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.'”

RELATED VIDEO: 'Today' Show Colleague Says Rejecting Matt Lauer’s 'Flirting' Would 'Put a Target on Your Back'

Matthews' MSNBC show was named after his 1988 book Hardball: How Politics Is Played Told by One Who Knows the Game. He began hosting the political show in 1997.

When announcing his exit last month, Matthews said, "I’m very proud of the work I’ve done here,” and told viewers he'll be working on another book.

"I’ll continue to write and talk about politics and cheer on my producers and crew here in Washington and in New York. And my MSNBC colleagues, they will continue to produce great journalism in the years ahead.”

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1234630362015379457&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Ftv%2Fchris-matthews-resigns-hardball-on-air-msnbc-retiring%2F

RELATED: Chris Matthews Caught on Camera Raving About Melania Trump’s ‘Runway Walk’

He ended his statement with a message to “those of you who have gotten into a habit of watching Hardball every night,” saying, “I hope you’re going to miss me because I’m going to miss you.”

He added, “So let’s not say goodbye, but ’til we meet again."