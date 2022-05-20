Lauren Bushnell Lane won Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor in 2016, though they ended their engagement the following year

Lauren Bushnell Lane's Husband Chris Wants to Watch Her Bachelor Season: 'Maybe We'll Try'

Lauren opened up about how the couple recently tuned in to watch Clayton Echard's Bachelor journey unfold and intend to watch next season as well. Because of this, Chris is now interested in viewing her season of the ABC hit.

That very season is where she met and fell in love with her now-ex-fiancé Ben Higgins.

"Chris thoroughly enjoys it. Like, he loves asking questions and he loves being like, 'Oh, my gosh. I can't believe you were on the show.' Or, he'll constantly make comments about how we need to go back and watch my season," Lauren, 32, told Access Hollywood. "I'm like, 'No, no, no. I don't know if that's what we should be doing.' 'I don't know if that's, like, my definition of a date night, Chris.'"

Lauren added, "He fully wants to relive it together and I'm like, 'I mean, maybe we'll try one day.' But like, maybe not start to finish. Maybe, like, let's watch one episode."

Higgins, 33, proposed to Lauren during his season's finale episode airing in March 2016. But the pair announced their split in May 2017.

"I was really in a low place. I was kind of at that rock bottom place," she said about the breakup. "I needed to get there, though, in order to reflect and figure out who I was and what I wanted. I think I needed to just be alone, refocus on myself and rebuild who I was without a camera in my face."

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell Credit: Levy Moroshan/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Lauren eventually found love with Chris. The pair got engaged in June 2019 and wed four months later in Nashville.

Now, the couple are parents to 11-month-old son Dutton Walker.

The "Big, Big Plans" crooner recently admitted he never envisioned himself getting married. "I never wanted kids. I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that," he told Entertainment Tonight in February.

But meeting Lauren resulted in Chris, 37, changing his "mindset" on the matter.

"The day [Dutton] was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that,'" he continued. "I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on and it's truly the best thing in the world."

