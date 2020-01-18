Chris Hemsworth Will Become a 'Human Guinea Pig' for Science in New Nat Geo Series Limitless

Chris Hemsworth is ready to sacrifice his body in the name of science.

The Avengers star, 36, is to become a “human guinea pig” in National Geographic’s new health docu-series, undergoing series of challenges that will explore different ways humans can live longer, according to an announcement made at a Television Critics Association press tour event on Friday.

Titled Limitless, the series will follow Hemsworth as he discovers how to live a healthier and smarter life by transforming himself through six physical and mental challenges around the world. Each episode will tackle a different technique said to help extend human life — including regenerating damage, shocking the body and supercharging memory.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth said in a statement. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

According to Nat Geo, Hemsworth will also “meet leading longevity scientists who believe that the key to staying young lies in rooting out and reversing the ravages of time before they take hold, and learn secrets from superhumans who demonstrate the mind-blowing extent of human potential.”

Oscar-nominated director Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root, who previously worked together on Nat Geo’s One Strange Rock, will team up again to executive produce the new show.

“Limitless has the potential to improve people’s lives in simple, impactful ways, and we love Chris’ enthusiasm to be our tour guide,” Aronofsky, 50, said in his statement. “I look forward to reteaming with Nat Geo, Jane and our friends from One Strange Rock on this next adventure.”

The announcement comes almost a year after Hemsworth launched a fitness app called Centr.

Released last February, the app provides subscribers with customized exercise and dietician-approved meal plans — all of which are accessible online or on a phone — and gives users the opportunity to keep their fitness regimen interesting by bouncing them between a variety of different workouts.

“I believe we all have untapped potential. And we all need support to achieve our goals,” Hemsworth said prior to the app’s launch. “Centr puts the world’s best in the palm of your hand, to help you develop a healthier body, stronger mind, and a happier life.”