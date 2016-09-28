After watching their love unfold on season 20 of The Bachelor, the host will be appearing in the couple's new reality series

Chris Harrison Will Appear on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Harrison, who watched the couple’s love story unfold on season 20 of The Bachelor will appear in episode 2 and one additional episode of the couple’s new show, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The new unscripted series will follow the happy couple as they prepare to tie the knot all while navigating their new life together.

“For Lauren and I, we realized really quickly that our life was not going to be as private as we may have dreamed it would be, post-Bachelor,” Higgins told PEOPLE in June of their decision to sign up for another reality show. “So with that we thought, ‘If everybody else cares so much about our life, why would we not allow people to come into our life via cameras again?'”

The show, which will be executive produced by seasoned Bachelor show runners, including creator Mike Fleiss, will also welcome a few familiar Bachelor and Bachelorette faces, including Chad Johnson, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers.

“We have a lot to share right now, our life is pretty exciting,” Higgins added. “It moves quickly. We have a lot going on.”