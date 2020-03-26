Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Offers to Officiate Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's Wedding

Bachelor fans everywhere are rooting for Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron to get back together — Chris Harrison included.

The franchise host and executive producer recently spoke to Access Hollywood‘s Kit Hoover about the duo, who are together in Florida with their self-proclaimed “quarantine crew.”

“Look, here’s the great thing about them — I don’t want to put any more pressure on them, because Hannah’s been through the wringer and Tyler is a wonderful man,” said Harrison, 48. “He’s a really good guy. If they end up together, man, kudos to them. I love them both and I want them to find love, and if it turns out it’s the two of them, that’s amazing. And if they get married, hey, I’ll either be standing between them [officiating the ceremony] or I’ll be right there in the front row.”

Still, Harrison said it’s best not to make any assumptions about where things stand between the reality stars, who have yet to publicly address the speculation.

“Let’s not define it, let’s just let them live their lives,” he said. “It might be a quarantine relationship. You know how when you’re on a set, you’re making a movie, you have those kind of relationships? Like summer camp — maybe it’s just a summer camp fling. Who knows? Whatever, I hope they’re happy.”

The “quarantine” refers to Americans’ efforts to self-isolate and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible, avoid large groups (current guidance from the federal government recommends that Americans do not congregate in groups larger than 10).

Cameron, 28, and Brown, 25, have been together since he picked her up at the Palm Beach International Airport on March 14. As they continue to document their shenanigans on TikTok and Instagram with a group of friends, fans have been wondering if they rekindled their romance.

Though they haven’t commented on their relationship status, they’ve certainly been having some fun with all the speculation. Last week, they joked that Cameron “finally got into Hannah’s pants” in the caption of their “Flip the Switch” video, a viral TikTok challenge, and this week, they played a flirty game of Spin the Bottle.

Cameron was Brown’s runner-up on The Bachelorette last year. Though it briefly seemed like they were going to get back together after she broke off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, Cameron struck up a relationship with Gigi Hadid. He and the supermodel split in the fall.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Cameron and Brown, who also took a trip to Florida after Cameron’s mother suddenly died of a brain aneurysm in February, were “just friends.”

“It meant a lot to him that she came to support him in his time of need,” said the source. “They went through this crazy ride on The Bachelorette together in front of the whole world and will always be bonded because of it.”