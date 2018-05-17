Chris Harrison Reveals His Top 5 Bachelorette Contestants Competing for Becca Kufrin's Heart

No matter how many years he hosts, Chris Harrison says he still gets excited at the onset of each new Bachelor or Bachelorette season. And Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, premiering May 28 on ABC, is no exception.

“I can’t wait for this one,” Harrison tells PEOPLE. “Everyone is going to relate to Becca, and I think they’ll be blown away by her. The guys did, too. They sensed, ‘This is a great catch.’ And they fell in love quickly. It kicked it up a notch! It’s going to be good.”

Chris Harrison/Instagram

Here, the host singles out five men to watch — perhaps one of them will win the final rose, and Kufrin’s heart.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Jordan

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“Think of Ben Stiller’s character in Zoolander. He’s a model, and he’s all about the model life. You’ll learn a lot about the model life — the pitfalls and the hurdles. And Jordan wears underwear to a rose ceremony. He’s a very confident, good-looking guy, but he’s also very much a model. He brought his A-game.”

Clay

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“Clay is a pro football player. We often have ‘professional’ athletes on the show, but Clay actually is one! He’s in his ninth year playing in the NFL. But at 30 years old, he’s at a bit of a crossroads. He’s coming to the end of his NFL career, but he’s starting to look for what’s next. He’s very interesting. And he and Becca really get along. She really likes him. He’s a very good guy, very sincere, very sweet but also very charismatic.”

Garrett

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“He made a very good first impression. He has a lot in common with Becca. She is kind of goofy and funny in a nerdy kind of way, and so is Garrett. They really get along well from the beginning. Garrett is that guy that always makes it about Becca. He always puts her at ease. So she gravitates toward him. But there’s a little backstory to Garrett. He’s heartbroken, and it wasn’t that long ago. So he’s a little bit reluctant and he’s definitely a very slow mover, which is very difficult for Becca to handle. That will come out over time.”

Colton

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“Colton is a good guy. He’s a football player as well. They hit it off right away. He’s a good-looking guy and very charismatic. He’s very kind, the kind of guy who would never hurt a fly. He’s the kind of guy who would take care of her. But he definitely has a secret in his past that could potentially be a big roadblock and a big obstacle for Becca. She does find out, and it is an issue. It’s definitely something they have to deal with.”

Lincoln

Craig Sjodin/ABC

“Lincoln probably has the biggest first impression on anybody because people will remember he came in on After the Final Rose and, in his great accent, called Arie a wanker. Becca was really drawn to him. He’s so endearing and sweet and has an edge. He’s a really interesting guy. He’s originally from Nigeria, so he has a very different perspective, and Becca is very drawn to that. And the accent never hurts!”

Download our Bachelorette bracket PDF now to play along with Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, which premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.