Turbulence Ahead? Bachelor Promo Shows Chris Harrison Telling Peter Weber to 'Make This Right'

The countdown to new season of The Bachelor is on — and ABC is giving fans a sneak peek at all the drama to come.

In a new promo for Peter Weber‘s upcoming season, he finds himself in hot water with host Chris Harrison.

“You need to make this right,” Harrison, 48, tells Weber, 28,.

While the reason behind the tense moment is unclear, Weber isn’t the only one catching heat this season. Women are cracking under the pressure of fighting for Pilot Pete’s heart.

“The claws are definitely coming out,” says one contestant, while another cries, “I’m so done!”

Image zoom Chris Harrison and Peter Weber John Fleenor via Getty

RELATED: New Bachelor Promo Makes Not-So-Subtle Reference to Peter Weber’s Famous Windmill Fantasy Suite

Earlier this month, ABC revealed that the Jan. 6 season three-hour premiere will include Weber’s first group and one-on-one dates — a first for the franchise.

The 30 contestants vying for his rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.” But it’s Hannah Brown‘s limo arrival that sends shockwaves through the mansion.

We did NOT see this coming. 😱 Check out this exclusive first look of Peter’s upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/5iy1RgxK9o — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 26, 2019

Weber placed third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. They also became known as the couple that had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.

The first trailer for Weber’s season teased a shocking reunion between the exes after the Alabama native drops in for a surprise visit.

“I’m so confused right now,” said Weber in the clip. “What are you doing here?”

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown, 25, told him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

As they got cozy on a couch, Weber invited Brown to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.