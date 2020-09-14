"Drama this soon is a little bit crazy," Clare Crawley says in a confessional interview

Chris Harrison Tells Clare Crawley She’s ‘Blown Up' The Bachelorette in Dramatic New Teaser

The Bachelorette's season 16 may truly be the most shocking one that fans will ever see.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at ABC's teaser for the upcoming season, host Chris Harrison tells Bachelorette Clare Crawley that she has "blown up" the show due to some yet-to-be seen drama.

"Drama this soon is a little bit crazy," Crawley, 39, says in a confessional interview.

The footage proceeds to show Crawley telling a contestant, "I'm so falling in love with you" before another man says, "We caught you in a lie!"

And that appears to only be scratching the surface on the craziness that's to come.

"I'm not done yet," a potential suitor tells Crawley.

But she doesn't want to hear anything further. "You are done," she says with the point of a finger as she gets up from the conversation. "Get out of here," Crawley tells him while walking away.

The new season also teases kisses and tears — and not just from Crawley, who cries, "What is happening?"

"You just don't know what's going to happen," a contestant says, wiping away tears.

And while previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been full of unexpected twists and turns, it appears that this season will be unlike any that viewers have seen before.

"Congratulations. You've just blown up The Bachelorette," Harrison, 49, tells Crawley while sitting down together.

In early August, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams had replaced Crawley as the Bachelorette after the latter fell in love with one of her original suitors when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production in March.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," one source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on BiP — was brought in as a back-up, the source said.

ABC, Crawley and Adams have not publicly commented on the news. Thus far, the show has not acknowledged Adams in any of the promotional material for the season.

Crawley was first seen filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, in July. The resort was closed to everyone but the cast and crew due to COVID-19, with everyone wearing masks and being tested regularly.