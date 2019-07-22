Bachelorette Host Chris Harrison Says He Tried to Let Luke P. ‘Redeem Himself’ at Men Tell All

Bachelorette fans will soon get to see Luke Parker take the hot seat.

On the Men Tell All special airing Monday night, the 25-year-old import/export manager will sit down with the ABC dating show’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, to explain some of the controversial actions he took while vying for Hannah Brown’s heart this season. According to Harrison, though, Parker fell short of redemption.

“I gave Luke so many chances tonight to redeem himself, to fix things, to fall on the sword,” Harrison, 47, told PEOPLE at the taping for the special in Los Angeles. “He never really got there, I don’t think.”

In order to keep his cool while talking to Parker, Harrison said he leaned on his fatherhood skills.

“I think being a dad really came into play tonight, it really came in handy,” said Harrison, who shares daughter Taylor and son Joshua with his ex-wife, Gwen Harrison. “I could have taken Luke to task, I could have cut him down at any time and gotten contentious. But I felt like I was going to get more from him and get more out of him if I kept my cool.”

RELATED: Everything to Know About The Bachelorette Season 15 ‘Villain’ Luke Parker

Image zoom Craig Sjodin/ABC; ABC

While many fans deemed Parker this season’s “villain” for his tense relationships with his fellow contestants and heated conversations with Brown, things came to a head during last Monday’s episode when he told Brown, 24, he expected her to refrain from being sexually intimate with her remaining contestants.

“I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page,” he told her on their one-on-one date in Greece. “Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

His comments infuriated Brown, and after a heated back-and-forth, she laid down the law before sending him packing.

“I have had sex,” she declared. “And Jesus still loves me. And from obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Luke P. Are Still Fighting About Their ‘Sex Talk’ on Twitter

At the Men Tell All taping, Brown told PEOPLE that she was happy to be done with Parker once and for all.

“I think it was good to know that it was really the last time that I would have to have interaction with him and be able to say my piece about what I’ve been able to reflect on and what I’ve learned from the relationship that I had with him,” she said.

Image zoom Luke Parker and Hannah Brown Luke Parker Instagram

Despite the heartbreak that she went through, Brown said she sees a positive side to her relationship with Parker.

“Even though it was difficult in the moment and it has been difficult watching it back, there’s definitely a silver lining to the relationship I had with Luke P.,” she said. “I grew a lot from that relationship. I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won’t have in your next relationship — what you deserve and what you don’t deserve.”

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals the ‘Silver Lining’ of Her ‘Toxic Relationship’ with Luke P.

Along with learning about herself, Brown said that having her “toxic relationship” with Parker play out in front of millions of viewers could be beneficial for people who have found themselves in similar circumstances.

“It was a very candid version of that for people to witness and to maybe see some similarities that they might have in their relationship and [ask], ‘Is this something that I’m dealing with and do I need to end this relationship?’ Or, ‘Have I been in a relationship that has hurt me before and has it caused insecurities in me now and what do I need to do to move forward?’” she said. “I am really thankful that I didn’t have to wait until after this season to use my platform. I’m getting to use my platform as the Bachelorette — on my season — to really make change through my experience. So definitely a silver lining. I’m glad if I can help anybody.”

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.