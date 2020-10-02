Chris Harrison Addresses 'Unfortunate Situation' Between Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph filed for a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood last month due to alleged harassment and stalking

"I've reached out, just as far as support," Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. "I have not talked to them and I am very glad to see that they ... [are] taking this off-line. They're not settling this in the press. They're hopefully taking care of themselves and each other and being smart about this."

"I just wish them both well; I wish Colton and Cassie well," Harrison added. "It's a very unfortunate situation, for sure, and I think a surprising one. Honestly, it was a pretty shocking headline."

As PEOPLE confirmed last month, Randolph made numerous claims in the filing, including that Underwood planted a tracking device in her car and sent her concerning text messages. A source told PEOPLE that she felt fearful of Underwood's alleged behavior, prompting her to take legal action.

"After the breakup, Cassie wanted to be friends, and she thought they were on good terms," the source said at the time. "Then the text messages and the frightening behavior started. Cassie was just terrified about how he was acting."

Randolph addressed why she was afraid in her request for a restraining order, saying Underwood "has admitted to a few mutual friends and coworkers that he placed the tracker on [her] car and used the alias phone numbers to send the anonymous text messages to [Randolph], himself, and others.”

The source said she confronted him about the alleged behavior and then he went out of town. Randolph has been granted a temporary restraining order, and the official court date is Oct. 6.

"When she found out he was coming back in town, she was scared and felt she needed to pursue legal help," the source continued, adding that Randolph harbors no "ill will" but "wants [Underwood] to get whatever help he needs."

Reps for Randolph and Underwood's have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The two split in May, two months after Randolph helped nurse Underwood back to health following his battle with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The pair met on Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which aired last year.

Things took a turn in July after Randolph made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! During the episode, she was reluctant to address their split and later called out the show for how the interview was "edited" to focus on her quotes about Underwood.

Underwood then noted on his Instagram Story that while the two had agreed to keep their split private, "obviously a lot changed this week." Randolph fired back at her ex with a lengthy note on her own Instagram Story, insisting she had "honored" their agreement and accused him of "subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments."