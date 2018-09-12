Chris Harrison Says Grocery Store Joe Amabile Will Be 'Terrible' on DWTS — 'But in a Good Way!'

While he certainly is lovable, Joe Amabile might not have the moves win the mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison gave his season 27 predictions on PEOPLE Now, saying he expects Amabile to be hilariously “terrible.”

“He’ll go far,” Harrison says. “It’s a little bit like the Emmys, it’s a popularity contest. He is lovable, likable, he’s going to give it his all.”

And despite not having much talent on the dance floor, Amabile will still be fun to watch, Harrison says.

“He’ll be terrible in a good way,” he adds. “These guys aren’t meant to be great dancers. He can’t dance!”

So just how far does Harrison think he’ll go?

“I’ll say final four or five,” he says.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Harrison announced that Amabile had joined Dancing with the Stars during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion Tuesday.

“It’s a good opportunity. Why not do it?” Amabile told PEOPLE.

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Grocery Store Joe Hopes He’ll ‘at Least Last a Day’ on Bachelor in Paradise

And while he’s excited for the new opportunity, the Chicago produce buyer said he will be putting in lots of practice hours to learn how to dance.

“I don’t know how to dance. I don’t remember the last season I saw but it was probably a couple years ago. If I watch now, I’ll psych myself out. It will be really bad. I’ll probably be throwing up,” he said.