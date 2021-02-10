"As far as I know, nobody has been named the Bachelorette," Chris Harrison told Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay on Tuesday

Chris Harrison Says Katie Thurston Hasn't Been Cast as Next Bachelorette Yet: 'Debate Still Going'

Chris Harrison isn't fueling any casting rumors in regards to the next Bachelorette lead.

On Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, Matt James eliminated contestant Katie Thurston. Thurston, who made a splash introducing herself with a vibrator on night one, also emerged as a fierce advocate against bullying in the house, and many fans have begun calling for the 29-year-old fan favorite to be named the next Bachelorette.

On Tuesday, Harrison spoke with Extra host and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, telling her that as far as he knows, Thurston hasn't been picked.

"I promise you this: If we named her the next Bachelorette, I was not there," said the longtime franchise host. "We did not name her or anybody the next Bachelorette during the Women Tell All special. And in fact, we didn't even talk about who was the next Bachelorette ... unless they started taping in the middle of the night after I left."

"So as far as I know, nobody has been named the Bachelorette. And I promise you this, it will not be a part of the Tell All special at all," he added.

Harrison, 49, said a "large debate" about who could be the next female lead is still going.

In her official Bachelor bio, Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, said she "knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won't live up to her expectations."

She added that the main quality she's looking for in a man is someone who is ambitious and knows how to create "the right vibe."

"Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally," the bio reads. "Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship."