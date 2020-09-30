Chris Harrison Responds to Ex-Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis' Shade: 'He's Always Welcome Back'

Once a Bachelor, always a Bachelor.

Chris Harrison says that one of The Bachelor's most controversial leads, Juan Pablo Galavis, is still “family” despite his shady tweets..

Earlier this month, Galavis — who dumped Clare Crawley on the season 18 finale in 2014 — tweeted his reaction to a teaser for her season of The Bachelorette. The video highlighted Crawley's harsh words for him during their breakup six years ago, when the professional soccer player gave his final rose to Nikki Ferrell.

"Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can't get OVER Juan... Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?" Galavis, 39, tweeted, adding: "PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE..."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Harrison said he “didn’t know we were, or weren’t, over him.”

“Juan Pablo is a part of our family whether you like it or not … look, there's always that, that kooky uncle, that crazy aunt, that's a part of your family,” said Harrison, 49. “That's our Juan Pablo, so, love him or not, he's family.”

Harrison added that the former Bachelor is “always welcome back” and that he’d “love to sit down and talk to Juan Pablo.”

Crawley, meanwhile, has said she harbors no ill will toward her ex and is grateful for the experience.

“I felt so thankful for my evolution of what happened on my path on The Bachelor,” Crawley, 39, told PEOPLE in March. “When my season ended, it was the biggest blessing in my life. I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done in any relationship before, or even in life.”

She added: “To be able to feel that strength within myself was life-changing. It was huge.”

Crawley won’t be the only one handing out roses this season. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that Tayshia Adams replaces Crawley after she falls in love with one of her suitors and leaves the show early.

So far, ABC has not acknowledged Adams — a contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — in any of the promotions. Adams, 30, has also not yet spoken out about the news.

Harrison remained tight-lipped when pressed about Adams's role this season, saying, “What I can confirm is this is Clare’s season 100%, it’s all hers. It’s about her story , and everything that happens after that, you’ll just have to wait and see!”