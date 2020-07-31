"I’ve been falling more and more for you ever since," The Bachelor host wrote about Lauren Zima

It's been two years of love for Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima.

To celebrate their second anniversary on Wednesday, the beloved Bachelor and Bachelorette host posted a loving tribute to Zima on Instagram and recalled their early days of dating — including "sneaking around just getting to know each other."

"This was the first crazy leap of faith you took for me and with me two years ago. We were sneaking around just getting to know each other, having fun and turns out falling in love," he wrote alongside a black and white photo of the Entertainment Tonight correspondent looking out of a window while sitting in an airplane.

"I’ve been falling more and more for you ever since," wrote Harrison, 49. "Happy Anniversary Love you LZ! @laurenzima."

Earlier this week, Zima, 33, gave a loving shout-out to the ABC personality in a sweet birthday tribute, calling Harrison an "amazing man."

"Happy Birthday, Chris Harrison ❤️ I love you and miss you. You’re off working on some incredible television show right now (I can’t remember the name,) so we’re not together, but we hadn’t been apart for about four months, and I’ve never done that with anyone in my life," wrote Zima. (Currently, Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is being filmed at La Quinta Resort and Club near Palm Springs and the "entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there," a source told PEOPLE.)

Though they are apart, Zima said of the time away from Harrison: "All it did was make me love you more and cherish every moment with you. So, I love you, I miss you — and I love that I miss you. Thank you for being the amazing man you are. Happy Birthday ❤️."

Harrison and Zima’s paths naturally crossed because of their careers. After appearing as a reoccurring guest on Entertainment Tonight‘s Bachelor segments, Harrison previously told PEOPLE he came to find Zima is "as much as a grinder as I am” and “loves, admires and respects” that about her.

“I have an off-switch and when I step away, I like to step away and she’s really good about that, too, where she doesn’t bring work home,” he said, adding their relationship just keeps getting “better and better and better” with time. “You have got to shut it down and life your life at some point. Believe it or not, we don’t talk Bachelor 24/7!”

“It’s been easy and I think that’s how it all starts,” he continued. “We started dating and, like any relationship, she made me happy. She was kind, nice, we got along, she blended in great with my friends, and just all those steps in the relationship where you start checking those boxes off and it gets better and better and better.”

In January 2019, the couple made their red carpet debut. And seven months later, Zima celebrated their one-year dating milestone by sharing a kissing photo of the lovebirds.

"Happy anniversary ❤️ In this year I’ve leaned on you, laughed with you and fallen in love with you for the incredible man that you are. Thank you for adding to my life with your positivity, perspective and patience, and for supporting me in becoming exactly who I want to be. Thank you for being a source of joy, and for knowing that life is good when love is easy. Oh, and big thanks for the copious amounts of wine. ❤️" she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Harrison and Zima opened up to PEOPLE about how self-isolating in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus has intensified their bond.

“I think it’s helped bring us closer together,” Harrison said. “I think it’s helped us love each other more, respect and I think, appreciate the little things in each other a lot more because there is no getting away or just running away from this. We’re stuck. We’re in.”