"It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season," Chris Harrison said of the After the Final Rose special that normally airs following The Bachelor or The Bachelorette finale

Chris Harrison Explains Why There Was No After the Final Rose Special: 'It Just Wasn't Possible'

Chris Harrison is letting fans know why there was no After the Final Rose special following the recent The Bachelorette finale.

On Tuesday night, after a whirlwind season, Tayshia Adams got engaged to the man of her dreams, Zac Clark. But following the romantic and emotional proposal, fans were disappointed when they realized there was no Final Rose special to check in with the newly engaged couple.

Late Tuesday night, Harrison addressed fans' questions about the special on Twitter, revealing the reasoning behind skipping the traditional fan-favorite Bachelor franchise conclusion.

"It pains me there’s no AFR live special this #TheBachelorette season," Harrison tweeted. "Due to being pushed into the holidays and the difficulty of bringing people safely together during this time it just wasn’t possible."

Harrison went on to add that he is hopeful that they will be able to continue on with an After the Final Rose special for Matt James when he begins his journey as The Bachelor on Jan. 4. "But hopefully we’ll be back for #TheBachelor," he added.

Image zoom Tayshia and Zac celebrate their engagement. | Credit: abc

On Tuesday night's The Bachelorette finale, Clark met with jeweler Neil Lane and picked out an 3.25 carat emerald cut engagement ring to propose to Adams, 30.

"From our first kiss to riding the Ferris wheel to meeting each other's families, nothing has ever felt so right my entire life," Clark told Adams. "You've helped me experience the love that I didn't know existed and you've made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia."

Returning the sentiment, Adams told Clark: "There was one point in my life where I thought I would never get married because of all of the pain and the heartbreak that I've been through. I hit absolute rock bottom and I know that I told you that I love you but, sorry, it's more than that. It's this wild, wild love that I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have truly just made me believe that there doesn't need to be flaws and that I deserve a love with a man that won't run away."

After telling Adams, "I'm going to choose you forever," Clark dropped down on one knee and presented the ring box. "Marry me?" he asked before Adams accepted the proposal, kissed Clark and told him, "You're mine."

Image zoom Chris Harrison | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty

Adams also gave Clark her final rose and the newly-engaged couple celebrated with a dance and champagne. As for what's next for the two of them, Clark joked that they would "make beautiful babies and all that stuff."

RELATED VIDEO: An Exclusive Look at Bachelorette Tayshia Adams' Neil Lane Engagement Ring

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Adams opened up about her time on The Bachelorette and how her love with Clark is one she has "always wanted."

"If you had told me in March that I'd be getting engaged at the end of the year, I would not have believed it for a second," Adams said of getting engaged to her addiction recovery specialist beau, 36, on the show's finale. "But I want to experience life with [Zac] by my side. He's what I've always wanted."

Detailing that she felt a connection with Clark early on, Adams noted, "Just the way he was speaking to me, you could tell he had maturity that I was really attracted to. And there was something I couldn't put my finger on. He had a mystery to him that I wanted to get to know more about."

She added, "And him having the coin for me to throw in the fountain on the first night was simple and thoughtful. He tugged on my heartstrings with that!"