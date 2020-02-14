Chris Harrison and more members of Bachelor Nation are mourning the death of one of the franchise’s “biggest fans.”

In a heartbreaking Instagram tribute on Friday, the longtime host, 48, shared that superfan Kim White had died after a long battle with cancer.

“#BachelorNation lost one of its biggest fans today and I lost a dear friend. I met @kimcankickit about 7 years ago by coincidence at a concert in LA. She was a young beautiful woman who’d just been handed the news she would be dying soon of cancer,” Harrison began.

“I told her that year if she was healthy enough I’d like to have her as my guest at the After the Final Rose special. She made it that year and I told her as long as she had the strength, from then on, she had a seat in the front row,” said Harrison. “Kim made it to every live special I’ve hosted since and a friendship and love was formed that changed my life.”

Due to her cancer, “there were years Kim was completely bald and looked like she could barely stand but she was there,” said Harrison. “She endured more surgeries and procedures than any human I’ll ever know, yet her spirit and faith endured. To say she was strong, courageous and brave would be a gross understatement.”

After forming a friendship, Harrison said he “gained so much perspective from her” throughout the years.

“To say I learned so much and gained so much perspective from her would be falling short of her true impact. We laughed, we cried our eyes out and we cussed. The only thing Kim was ever really sad or disappointed about was her guilt of not being a better wife and mother,” he said. “Yes, even in excruciating agony and relentless battles all she cared about is how much she was loving others.”

Kim White and Chris Harrison

Harrison added, “I know the rest of her body failed her but her heart sure as hell didn’t. It was as pure as her eyes were blue.”

“I will miss my friend very much. I will miss looking in the front row and seeing her beautiful loving smile. I’ll miss our texts and FT’s where we talked about the show but mostly about life and what was next. Kim was always looking for the next battle, the next step, the next accomplishment,” he said. “I’m grateful this beautiful soul came into my life. She truly touched everyone she met and that is the definition of living.”

Kim White and Chris Harrison

Harrison concluded, “She’s free of that broken body she was given and I find tremendous peace in that. But a beautiful girl lost her mom a wonderful loving man @heyurkimshusband lost his wife and I lost a true friend. I love you Kim!”

Harrison’s post was met with an outpouring of comments from fans and members of Bachelor Nation, including Ben Higgins, Joelle Fletcher and Graham Bunn.

“Wow, she radiates a light into this world. This is tough, but I am so lucky to have met her,” said Higgins.

Fletcher commented, “She was such a beautiful soul. Loved getting the chance to meet her. ❤️ Praying for her loved ones.”

Bunn said, “Beautifully said. Praying for her family.“

Kim White and Chris Harrison

Chris Harrison and Kim White

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, Kim’s husband Treagan announced his wife’s death, sharing a throwback family photo, including their young daughter, Hensleigh.

“This beautiful but deceivingly fierce warrior returned home to her Father in Heaven this morning. Her body can now rest. Her mind can be at peace. Her vibrancy and love for life were witnessed by us all and evidenced by her fight to keep living a life worth living through six years of constant illness,” he said on Instagram Friday.

“She showed me how I SHOULD be living. She taught me to not hesitate but to charge boldly forward to grasp what it is that I want. She taught me how to be a better parent…she taught me to be better in all aspects of my life. I am relieved and completely happy about where I believe she is now and how she is feeling now. But I am overcome with grief,” said Treagan. “She was my chosen partner and we always chose one another even in hard times.”

“I’ve lost my confidant, my adventure companion, my motivator, my trusted wife. I love her with all my heart and soul. I miss her in a way that I haven’t ever felt…I feel frantic to find her even though I know she is gone. She fought her heart out…no she fought every organ in her body out. She didn’t lose her battle with cancer. She beat cancer every single day for six years…a constant battle…and now, she deserves a rest,” he concluded. “So she rests. I love her. And Hensleigh loves her. And we both know how much she loves us!”