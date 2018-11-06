Chris Harrison Says Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth 'Were Really Fighting for' Their Relationship

Chris Harrison is speaking out about Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s split from fiancé Shawn Booth.

Days after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Bristowe and Booth’s breakup, the longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette host, 47, revealed that the pair had been “struggling” to keep their relationship going after they got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I’m in very close contact with Kaitlyn, she is a very good friend of mine. … I knew that they were struggling privately, I knew they were really trying to work it out,” Harrison told Extra‘s Mario Lopez.

“I was kind of like a counselor off-air talking to her and trying to help them cause they were really fighting for it, trying to make it work,” Harrison said. “Eventually they just had to come to the inevitable conclusion it’s not going to work and go their separate ways.”

RELATED: The Bachelor andBachelorette Couples: Who Made Their Love Last?

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Walter McBride/Getty

Bristowe, 33, and Booth, 31, announced their split on Nov. 2 in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other,” the reality stars said. “Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Their breakup came after months of mounting speculation that the relationship was on the rocks.

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor Star Ashley Iaconetti Says Upcoming Wedding Won’t Be Televised, Will Write Their Own Vows

Months before officially parting ways, Booth opened up to PEOPLE about the relationship.

“I think anybody who knows us or follows us sees that we like to have a lot of fun,” he said in August. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we take it day by day, like every other couple.”

“We built that solid foundation on the show and have just become stronger ever since,” he shared. “We’re fortunate enough to connect and we’ve been having a blast for the past three years, just being supportive of one another and enjoying each other’s presence.”