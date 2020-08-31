Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October

Chris Harrison Hints That The Bachelorette Is Done Filming: 'Good to Be Home'

Chris Harrison is back home — indicating that production on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is wrapping up, since the safety protocols on set due to the COVID-19 pandemic don't allow cast or crew members to come and go.

On Sunday, the longtime host of the franchise posted a photo on his Instagram Story of a few burgers on a grill and a pint of beer, writing, "Good to be home!"

A source confirms to PEOPLE that production is winding down, and that some crew left the set late last week to start work on Matt James' upcoming season of The Bachelor, which will be shot in Pennsylvania.

Image zoom Chris Harrison/Instagram

Production on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette began at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs in July, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that the resort is "essentially a protective bubble."

"The entire resort is shut down and nobody but the cast and crew is there," the source said. "Nobody is coming and going. The cast and crew arrived before filming began and spent a few days getting used to all the necessary protocols."

"It is a smaller crew, and people are wearing masks and keeping a social distance," the source continued, explaining that there were "multiple rounds of testing for cast and crew and there is a medical team on site enforcing the protocols and administering tests."

Earlier this month, after Harrison left the resort to drop off his son at college in Texas, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher took over his hosting duties as he underwent a mandatory two-week quarantine, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Image zoom Chris Harrison and JoJo Fletcher Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Of course, that's not the only shakeup set to occur in the upcoming season: Multiple sources have also told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead.

Production on Crawley's season was initially supposed to begin in March but was delayed due to the pandemic. During that time, Crawley, 39, found love with one of her original suitors, a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source explained. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Image zoom Clare Crawley (left); Tayshia Adams Jesse Grant/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

The source added that Adams — a 29-year-old contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," the source said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

Thus far, ABC has not acknowledged Adams in any of the promotional material for the season.