Chris Harrison 'Fought' for Tayshia Adams to Be the Bachelorette: 'She's a Fantastic Woman'

Tayshia Adams took over the lead role after Clare Crawley got engaged to suitor Dale Moss mid-season

Chris Harrison might just be Tayshia Adams' biggest fan.

The Bachelor franchise host recently opened up about the decision to tap Adams as Clare Crawley's replacement on the current season of The Bachelorette, saying he had long been in her corner.

"Tayshia is just someone who I wanted to be the Bachelorette," Harrison, 49, said on the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast. "I fought for her, I wanted her to be on our list, and she was. As soon as we had a chance to have another one, I was so excited when we all decided that she was it."

"We really wanted it to be Tayshia and I'm glad that she came in," he added.

Image zoom Tayshia Adams and Chris Harrison | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

"I've gotten to know her for a couple of years now and I absolutely adore her," he said. "I think she's a fantastic woman, obviously stunningly beautiful, but she is so kind, giving and just sweet and down to earth. She just has such a balance about her and this great energy. She's the type of person you want to be around."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams | Credit: Kwaku Alston/abc

And the longtime host said he was more than confident that Adams would find her match among the remaining men left in the house.

"This is a great group of guys. I don't know if we've ever had this great, solid group before, where it's just strong, professional, mature, good dudes. I didn't want to waste this group of guys," he said. "I was excited to have Tayshia meet this group and bring them together. I thought there was going to be some perfect fits in here."

Adams previously opened up about getting the call offering her the chance to join the show in hopes of finding love. The reality star said production didn't reveal many details over the phone as to why she was being brought onto the show.

"Honestly, I got the phone call and it was more so, 'Hey you're the girl,' and I'm like, 'I got you.' And I was there," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week. "I think everything was just kind of moving very quickly, and no, they didn't share that news [of Clare's ending] with me."

She also noted that she never crossed paths with Crawley before she left the show — though she wished she had.

"We didn't speak, she had just gotten engaged so there was a lot going on," Adams said. "I wish we would've so she could've thrown me a bone and warned me about a guy or two!"