Chris Harrison Celebrates The Bachelor's 17-Year Anniversary with Throwback of Season 1's Promo

Happy birthday to The Bachelor!

Chris Harrison celebrated The Bachelor‘s 17th anniversary on Monday by paying tribute to the show on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“On this day in 2002 we started a crazy new show called #TheBachelor I could go on and write the longest caption ever but I’ll just say Thank You! #BachelorNation,” he wrote.

Along with the message, Harrison shared the promo photo from season 1. The poster featured a man’s hand leaning in to put an engagement ring on a woman’s ring finger.

“One man meets 25 eligible women and goes from great date to soulmate in six romantic weeks,” read the show’s tagline.

Harrison has served as the host of the show since season 1.

The first season of the love competition show premiered on March 25, 2002, and featured Alex Michel as the first suitor.

Chris Harrison with former Bachelor Nick Viall ABC/Rick Rowell

After six weeks filming, he chose Amanda Marsh over runner-up Trista (née Rehn) Sutter but did not propose to her. The two dated for a year before calling it quits.

While the show has been running for 17 years, Colton Underwood‘s most recent season of The Bachelor marked the shows 23rd.

RELATED: Meet the 33 Men Vying for Hannah Brown’s Heart on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette debuted a year later and is currently filming the 15th season with Hannah Brown.

Sutter was the first Bachelorette and walked away from the show engaged to Ryan Sutter. The couple later tied the knot in a televised wedding the following year.

“The way we got together is so not normal,” Sutter previously told PEOPLE. “But we do live a normal life. Yes, we met in a fantastical way, but it’s really what we did after the show that mattered.”

Dala Yitzhak/ABC/Getty

The two celebrated 15 years of marriage in December with heartfelt Instagram tributes.

“15 years ago, I was in a dream … my wedding day. A beautiful day with a beautiful man to start a beautiful life,” Sutter wrote, adding that Kelsea Bellerini’s song “Legends” always reminds her of her husband. “Thank you for loving me for me … not fame or glory or just to ‘win’ that final rose. You and our family are the best part of our story and I can’t wait to see what the next 15 years brings and the 15 after that and the 15 after that.”

The couple has two children together — a boy named Maxwell and a girl named Blakesley.