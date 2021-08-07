Chris Harrison Celebrates Anniversary with Lauren Zima in First Instagram Post Since Bachelor Exit

"Can't wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us," the former host captioned the post

Chris Harrison is celebrating another year with Lauren Zima.

In his first Instagram post since his controversial exit from The Bachelor franchise, the 50-year-old television personality honored his 33-year-old girlfriend on Saturday with a message and a carousel of photos showing their relationship.

"Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman. @laurenzima I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace…your love. The only woman that can remain chic as s--t while doing a Voldemort impersonation," he captioned the post.

"I love you LZ Happy anniversary!" Harrison added. "Can't wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us❤️."

In the first photo, Harrison and Zima pose on a cliff overlooking the ocean. The former Bachelor host wears a Texas hat and sunglasses while Zima opts for shades of her own and a "Surf Turf Gold" hat.

The second image shows the couple laughing as Zima attempts to reel in a fish during a past fishing trip. A third shot of the couple, seemingly on the same day as the first, shows the couple clutching whiskey glasses indoors.

In the final pic, Harrison and Zima hug while standing at the water's edge on a beach at nighttime.

Saturday's Instagram post was Harrison's first since June, when he revealed his departure from The Bachelor franchise after nearly two decades hosting the series.

The former host was at the center of controversy for four months after appearing to defend Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old contestant who was called out for previous racially insensitive social media posts amid season 25 of the ABC reality series. (She has since apologized.)

Speaking with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra in February, Harrison suggested people should have "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" after photos resurfaced of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018. He also questioned the "lens" of 2021 compared to 2018 during the unedited 14-minute conversation.

After facing a wave of online outcry, Harrison released two separate apologies and announced that he would be "stepping aside" from the program.

Before his exit, Harrison and Zima were rumored to have gotten married over comments on a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing in elegant attire. Fans and friends alike sent congratulations to the duo in the comments, leading Zima to clarify their relationship status in a subsequent post.

"Love you so much and appreciate all the 'congrats'! This *bridesmaids* dress is really living above its potential," she wrote.

"Wow you attend one wedding together...do one chicken dance and your hitched!" Harrison joked in the comments.

The couple made their red carpet debut in January 2019, though they hinted at their relationship in late 2018.

In February 2019, Harrison told PEOPLE that he found Zima to be "as much as a grinder as I am" and "loves, admires and respects" that about her personality.