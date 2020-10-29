"I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together," the Bachelor franchise host said

Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison is opening up about whether or not there will be a Men Tell All episode for the current season of The Bachelorette.

Speaking virtually with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 49-year-old Bachelor nation host said that the cast and crew behind the ever-popular ABC reality dating series are doing their best to make the episode happen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We are efforting ... we want to deliver that for everybody," Harrison told ET. "I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together."

The Men Tell All episode typically airs right before the finale of each season and focuses on the show's suitors coming together to tell their sides of the story.

Image zoom Chris Harrison | Credit: John Fleenor via Getty Images

During his chat with ET, Harrison also noted that The Bachelorette team is hopeful that they can move forward with an in-person format for the episode — if it comes to be.

"We are trying to avoid the virtual world," he said. "If that's what we have to do, maybe, but that's not the best look."

"I'm looking at all these talk shows and honestly, most of them just don't look good because of the way we're trying to communicate now," he continued. "It's just better to be in person, but can we do that safely?"

Harrison added: "We're going to try and find out, so we're efforting very, very strongly because if there was ever a season where we needed a Tell All, this is it. There's a lot to tell all."

The current season of The Bachelorette, featuring Clare Crawley as the lead, has been filled with unpredicted moments and a copious amount of drama, so fans are hopeful that a Men Tell All episode does come to fruition in the end.

Earlier this year, production was initially shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, in the middle of filming, Tayshia Adams replaced Crawley, 39, after she fell in love with one of her suitors and left the show early.

The leading lady swap was made official after months of rumors of a switch during a teaser that aired after Tuesday night's episode.

"I'll apologize if I wasted your time. I'll apologize if I hurt you," Crawley tells the suitors in the clip as Harrison explains: "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show."

Earlier this week, ABC Entertainment's Rob Mills appeared on former Bachelor Nick Viall's podcast, where he acknowledged that producers knew from the start that Crawley's season would be "unpredictable."

"Not this" unpredictable, however, Mills said on The Viall Files.

Though the rest of this season of The Bachelorette will be pivoting to focus on Adams, 30, as the new lead, Mills confirmed that fans will get to see a glimpse of Crawley embarking on her relationship with contestant Dale Moss.

"She just couldn't do it anymore," he said of Crawley's departure. "I think she was sort of going crazy a little bit."