Chris Hardwick Reveals How Tom Cruise Surprised Him with 'Rock of Ages' Duet at Comic-Con

Chris Hardwick and Tom Cruise shared a special moment at Comic-Con.

The ID10T with Chris Hardwick podcast host, 51, revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he had been moderating a panel at the popular convention featuring Cruise, 60, when something big happened.

"I introduce him and he comes out… at San Diego Comic-Con, and before I could say anything he goes, 'Hey Chris, you and I have something in common,'" Hardwick said. "'And I don't know what to say because I'm like, 'How does Tom Cruise know who I am, what the hell do we have in common?'"

"[Cruise] goes, Rock of Ages," he told host Jennifer Hudson.

Hardwick explained that he had been in the original production of this show during its L.A. run and played rocker Stacee Jaxx, a character Cruise later portrayed in the 2012 movie version.

"I remembered like, 'Oh that's right, he played this character in the Rock of Ages movie.' So I'm very rarely at a loss for words, but I can't wrap my mind around this surreal moment," he said.

"And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, Tom Cruise goes, 'I want to know what love is,'" Hardwick said while singing out the lyrics to the popular 1984 hit by British-American rock band Foreigner, which Stacee Jaxx sings in the show.

"Then he looks at me and I'm like, 'I want you to show me!,' " added Hardwick, breaking into his own rendition of the song's chorus.

"Then Tom Cruise goes, 'I want to feel what love is,' and I'm like, 'I know you can show me,'" Hardwick said as he stood up to perform the song.

The comedian told Hudson that he still can't believe the duet with Cruise happened to this day.

"I honestly for a second was like, 'This isn't real,'" he said. "'I died on the way to Comic-Con and Tom Cruise works for heaven.'"