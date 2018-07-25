Chris Hardwick Reinstated by AMC, Returns to Talking Dead After Sexual Abuse Allegation

Chris Hardwick is returning to AMC.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Hardwick, 46, has been reinstated as host for Talking Dead by the network effective Aug. 12 after the midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

The news comes following an internal investigation into allegations of emotional and sexual abuse brought against him by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” the network said in a statement obtained by EW. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Chris Hardwick Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, Dykstra, 29, wrote about her painful experience with sexual assault at the hands of a former boyfriend in an emotional first-person essay titled “Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession.” Though she didn’t name Hardwick as the subject, certain key details led many fans on Twitter to believe that she was referring to him. (They dated for three years before announcing their split in July 2014.)

Chris Hardwick and Chloe Dykstra Michael Buckner/Getty Images for GQ

Hours after Dykstra’s claims went public, Hardwick issued a statement denying that he ever sexually assaulted her.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post,” he said. “Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argues — even shouted at each other — but I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Hardwick’s wife Lydia Hearst and two former girlfriends, Andrea Savage and Jacinda Barrett, have all defended him against the allegations.