To Catch a Predator Host Chris Hansen Arrested, Charged with Issuing Bad Checks

Chris Hansen, former host of To Catch a Predator, has been charged with issuing bad checks.

Hanson was arrested in Stamford, Connecticut on Monday and charged with issuing a bad check, the Stamford Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

In the summer of 2017, police said Hansen ordered several promotional items including t-shirts, mugs and decals from a local company for upcoming marketing events.

According to police, Hansen was given a bill totaling just under $13,000 and agreed to pay for the items in full before they were delivered, but the check he issued nearly three months after receiving an invoice bounced.

The owner of the vendor reached out to Hansen, who apologized and attempted to make a partial payment, police said. But after the television host wrote a second check in 2018 that also bounced, the owner contacted the police.

When investigators contacted Hansen, he refused to speak on the issue, police said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hansen turned himself in to police on Monday and was charged with a class D felony, according to police. He was released without bond and signed a promise to appear in court.

A rep for Hansen did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Wednesday morning, Hansen tweeted from Los Angeles, but didn’t mention the arrest.

“Weighing an early morning run while there’s a break in the LA rain…..but first coffee!” he captioned a photo of the city at dawn.

To Catch a Predator ran from 2004-2007 and saw Hansen and his team confront sex offenders.