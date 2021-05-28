Chris Gethard's new standup special sees the veteran comedian balance fatherhood and a new stage in his career

Chris Gethard is growing up, but whether the longtime comedian has come to terms with that yet might still be up for debate.

"I used to be a cool, hip, underground comedian," Gethard, freshly 41, laughs over the phone. "Now pretty much all of my jokes are about raising the baby and tending to my lawn."

Gethard recently sat down with PEOPLE to talk about Half My Life, a self-funded, hybrid documentary and standup comedy special that's as contemplative as it is funny.

The hour-long special — which premieres Tuesday on Amazon Prime and Apple TV — follows Gethard as he returns to the road following the birth of his son, Caleb, and ponders the next chapter of his life.

Gethard rolls from city-to-city stocked with jokes about childbirth, becoming a new parent alongside his wife and fellow artist Hallie Bulleit, and how he's balanced a successful career that's been permanently rooted in the underground.

"I've been doing this for 20 years of my life," Gethard says in the doc, later questioning if his time is winding down. "I used to love it. I think I still love comedy. But my back hurts."

Gethard juggles those same pestering, at times motivating, thoughts over the phone.

"Should I quit?" he asks at one point, sounding tired, like a jack-of-all trades comedian whose run himself ragged for decades on the punk comedy circuit.

"I still ponder that," Gethard says.

And lately, the comedian has been taking on a whole new role as a father.

"But in the process of making the special, one of the things about this I didn't realize is it really represents this moment of time in my life as an artist where I go, 'It's okay to grow up,'" he says.

Over the years, the comedian's portfolio has often seen him play "therapist" as much as it has "performer."

Gethard flirted with mainstream success with his Judd Apatow-produced HBO special, Career Suicide, in 2017, when the standup artist defied taboos and openly discussed his lifelong battle with suicidal ideation and mental illness.

His long-running Beautiful Anonymous podcast often finds Gethard guiding anonymous callers through some of the most pivotal moments of their life — a new job, the end of a relationship, or an upcoming stint in federal prison.

And his zany, late-night cable talk show, The Chris Gethard Show, offered "nerds," "freaks," and "weirdos" the chance to call in and "air out anything they wanted," discovering community with Gethard's open-book act leading the charge.

In one 2015 episode, Gethard himself breaks down in tears during a sleep-deprived interview with Late Night host Seth Meyers. ("Oh no, I'm crying!" he calls out, covering his mouth.)

But when truTV ended his show after three seasons in 2018, Gethard says he felt "a little listless."

"I haven't been sure what's next," Gethard says.

So now he's affording himself the opportunity of self-discovery.

"Everybody grows up and everybody has self-questioning when they do," Gethard says, in between stories about digging up bamboo the old homeowner left growing in his yard.

"I spend a lot of my time digging up rhizomes," he goes on, laughing before self-consciousness sets in. "Man, I've been dropping some gems for you!"

Throughout Half My Life, Gethard revisits 10 of his favorite small, independent clubs around the U.S., openly flipping through the scrapbook of his career in front of what can only be described as "unpredictable" crowds.

Twice while filming, Gethard tells PEOPLE, an audience member got on stage to wrestle him after he told a joke about learning Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

He lost twice, breaking his glasses once.

But Gethard says those "magic" moments at live shows bring out a side of himself that shows him the clock is far from striking midnight.

"It does push a button in me that needs to be pushed, connecting with people," he says, looking forward to Tuesday's premiere and his return to touring later this year once pandemic restrictions are lifted nationwide.

Until then, like all of us, Gethard is stuck at home re-examining his entire life.

"My comedy was considered very risky and experimental and cool for a long time and now I'm like, 'Why am I so thrilled that I just bought a weed whacker?'" he laughs. "That's kind of where I'm at."