Chris Farley's Brother Kevin Is Creating a Graphic Novel About the Late 'SNL' Star's Youth

The graphic novel, co-authored by Chris Farley's brother Kevin, promises to be a "heartfelt dive into laughter and love"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 4, 2022 10:11 PM
chris farley

Chris Farley's childhood and rise to fame will come to life in a new graphic novel co-authored by his brother Kevin Farley.

Made in collaboration with Z2 Comics, the 2gether actor created Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story alongside co-writer Frank Marraffino, who has written comics for the Marvel Zombies series.

The graphic novel will depict stories from Chris and Kevin's childhood. It will also touch upon Chris' performances at camp as well as his improv comedy sets at the Arc Theater in Wisconsin and Chicago's Second City, according to the description on the Z2 Comics website.

Z2 Comics also previewed some of the pages, which show the Farley brothers laughing on the floor in front of a TV screen and a profile of Chris in a mustard yellow suit with brown tie, reminiscent of the kind of suits Farley would wear during his sketches on Saturday Night Live.

'Growing Up Farley' cover | Credit: Z2 Comics
Z2 Comics

Kevin said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that laughter "was always a big part of growing up Farley."

He added, "I'm excited to partner with the team at Z2 Comics to share all the humor and humanity of growing up with my brother, Chris, in 1970s Madison, Wisconsin and the huge influence our dad had on our decision to go into comedy."

Chris died in 1997 at the age of 33 due to a drug overdose. He was best known for sharing his comedic skills in sketches during Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 1990 to 1995. He also starred in movies like Wayne's World, Beverly Hills Ninja and Almost Heroes.

The graphic contains illustrations by Ryan Dunlavey, a cartoonist who illustrated for Z2 Comics' The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic.

RELATED VIDEO: Saturday Night Live's Norm Macdonald Dead at 61 Following Private Cancer Battle

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marraffino added in a statement to EW that Chris "offered a perpetual masterclass in the art of comedy: exuberant and boisterous, but also genuine and heartfelt." He continued, "I couldn't be more excited to chronicle the journey of the Farleys!"

A Platinum Hardcover Edition of the graphic novel will be able to pre-order for $199.99, the Deluxe Hardcover Edition for $99.99 and the Standard Hardcover Edition for $29.99 on the Z2 Comics website.

Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story will be released fall 2023.

Related Articles
Kids Gift Guide
The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Moet & Chandon At The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
All the Funniest and Most Tearjerking Moments from Bob Saget's Netflix Tribute Special
Jake Arnold rug collection with Lulu and Georgia
Launches We Love! Jake Arnold Drops Rug Collection with Lulu and Georgia, Plus More New Home Products
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
bridgerton
'Bridgerton' Season 2 Takes a Sharp Turn From Anthony and Kate's Love Story in 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'The First Lady', 'Mr. Mayor' and More
guess the celeb kid
Can You Guess the Celebrity from Their Childhood Photo?
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - ABC is rockin around the Disney Parks Christmas trees for the sixth year in a row, when The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs SUNDAY, NOV. 28 (7:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST). (Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty Images) GWEN STEFANI
Gwen Stefani Channels Cinderella During Disney's Holiday Celebration, Plus Nic Cage, Kel Mitchell and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell on stage during The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Tommy Hilfiger and Naomi Campbell Hit the Catwalk in London, Plus Matthew Macfadyen, Kristen Stewart & More
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Christina Haack
Celebs in Bed! Christina Haack Cuddles With Sons Brayden and Hudson, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up
Lucy Liu 75 Years Of UNICEF: Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2021
Lucy Liu Celebrates UNICEF in L.A., Plus Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, Nicholas Braun and More