Chris Farley's Brother Kevin Is Creating a Graphic Novel About the Late 'SNL' Star's Youth

Chris Farley's childhood and rise to fame will come to life in a new graphic novel co-authored by his brother Kevin Farley.

Made in collaboration with Z2 Comics, the 2gether actor created Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story alongside co-writer Frank Marraffino, who has written comics for the Marvel Zombies series.

The graphic novel will depict stories from Chris and Kevin's childhood. It will also touch upon Chris' performances at camp as well as his improv comedy sets at the Arc Theater in Wisconsin and Chicago's Second City, according to the description on the Z2 Comics website.

Z2 Comics also previewed some of the pages, which show the Farley brothers laughing on the floor in front of a TV screen and a profile of Chris in a mustard yellow suit with brown tie, reminiscent of the kind of suits Farley would wear during his sketches on Saturday Night Live.

Z2 Comics

Kevin said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly that laughter "was always a big part of growing up Farley."

He added, "I'm excited to partner with the team at Z2 Comics to share all the humor and humanity of growing up with my brother, Chris, in 1970s Madison, Wisconsin and the huge influence our dad had on our decision to go into comedy."

Chris died in 1997 at the age of 33 due to a drug overdose. He was best known for sharing his comedic skills in sketches during Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member from 1990 to 1995. He also starred in movies like Wayne's World, Beverly Hills Ninja and Almost Heroes.

The graphic contains illustrations by Ryan Dunlavey, a cartoonist who illustrated for Z2 Comics' The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic.

RELATED VIDEO: Saturday Night Live's Norm Macdonald Dead at 61 Following Private Cancer Battle

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marraffino added in a statement to EW that Chris "offered a perpetual masterclass in the art of comedy: exuberant and boisterous, but also genuine and heartfelt." He continued, "I couldn't be more excited to chronicle the journey of the Farleys!"

A Platinum Hardcover Edition of the graphic novel will be able to pre-order for $199.99, the Deluxe Hardcover Edition for $99.99 and the Standard Hardcover Edition for $29.99 on the Z2 Comics website.

Growing Up Farley: A Chris Farley Story will be released fall 2023.