Chris Evans' Teenage Son Is Accused of Murder in the Trailer for Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob

Chris Evans is in for the fight of his life in the thrilling new Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob.

The upcoming miniseries, based on William Landay’s 2012 novel by the same name, stars the Avengers: Endgame actor, 38, as Andy Barber, a Massachusetts assistant district attorney whose 14-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murdering a fellow classmate.

“There’s gotta be an explanation. They got to the same school. Jacob is in his class,” Andy says in the trailer, released Wednesday.

“I swear, I didn’t do it,” Jacob insists.

While Andy believes his son is innocent, he finds himself in a dire situation: uphold his sworn duty to the law, or protect his son, whatever the cost.

“It’s a mistake. I’m gonna figure it out,” Andy vows to his wife Laurie, played by Downtown Abbey alumna Michelle Dockery.

Image zoom Apple TV+

But Andy’s loyalty to his family puts him and his wife in harm’s way.

“Remember that in their eyes, it isn’t just Jacob who is guilty. You all are,” Cherry Jones’ character Joanna Klein tells him.

The eight-episode series is created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. Evans also executive produces, alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman who executive produce for Anonymous Content.

Oscar nominee Morten Tyldum will direct all eight episodes of the series.

Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jeffrey, Paul Wesley, Nathan Parsons and Leighton Meester also star.

Defending Jacob premieres its first three episodes April 24 on Apple TV+. The five remaining episodes will drop weekly.