Surprise! Chris Evans Scares the Hell Out of Scarlett Johansson on Ellen (VIDEO)

Today, in grown men acting like children, Our Boyfriend Chris Evans decided to drop in on Scarlett Johansson‘s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, allowing us to experience pure joy in the process.

Talking about the amount of testosterone around her on the Avengers: Age of Ultron set, Johansson, 30, said that she surrounds herself with “an army of women,” like Cobie Smulders and Elizabeth Olsen, but joked that the men are actors, after all: “They’re very delicate. Like, [Chris] Hemsworth‘s hair takes much longer than mine.”

(With two Chrises in the starring cast, Johansson has answered the question of which one has to answer to his last name.)

Ellen DeGeneres then prompted Johansson to start talking about Evans, whom she says she knows “very well. Too well, I’m sure.”

Evans began sneaking up behind her as if he’s a tiptoeing child playing hide-and-seek and not a 6-ft., 200-lb. real-life superhero.

Grabbing onto her chair and shouting “SCARLETT!” accomplished his goal, and she was hilariously terrified.

The best part, however, is watching Evans’ complete and total delight – you know his happiness is real when he’s grabbing his left pec. (It’s totally a thing. Now you’ll never unsee the habit. You’re welcome.)

