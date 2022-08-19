Chris Evans Responds to' She-Hulk' Claim About Captain America's Virginity

Chris Evans is keeping his mouth shut.

Captain America, himself, chimed in on those rumors that his former Marvel superhero character was a virgin following a major revelation in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the Disney+ show's first episode, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) shares a passionate account of why she believes Steve Rogers (a.k.a Captain America) was never intimate before his death. Turns out, Walters was wrong — and Bruce Banner (a.k.a Hulk) confirmed Steve had at least one sexual partner.

"Steve Rogers is not a virgin," Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) says to Jennifer. "He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour."

Evans, 41, wasn't in on the joke — and found out about his character's personal details via She-Hulk like everyone else. But his response ultimately confirmed that he's not saying much on the matter.

First, Evans tweeted out three laughing/crying emojis, followed by a zipper mouth. Ruffalo, 54, then responded to the tweet saying, "Sorry bro. It was under extreme duress."

Addressing the plot revelation with Entertainment Weekly, Ruffalo shared how he felt the first time he learned Captain America's personal life was up for discussion in the series.

"I laughed my a-- off," Ruffalo said. "I'm like, 'Does someone need to talk to Captain America about this?' I haven't. I was afraid he was going to have it cut. Too late now, buddy. The cat's out of the bag."

The topic of Steve's sex life has been a widely-debated topic for some time. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have crafted theories on why he may not have been intimate before his death — and Jennifer's personal obsession with the topic appears to be an ode to the fandom.

She-Hulk's head writer Jessica Gao revealed the team behind the series "didn't set out thinking that we were going to be able to answer" how Captain America lost his virginity.

"It used to just be a running joke, that it's going to be a lifelong obsession for Jen, that this is the one thing that keeps her awake at night," she told EW. "It actually used to be in the show a lot more, where in every episode there would be some little reminder, like you'd see that her search history was this, and she was always in asides talking to other characters where everybody's reaction was like, 'She's talking about this again.'"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts new episodes every Thursday on Disney+.