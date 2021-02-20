Chris D'Elia Speaks Out After Months of Silence Following Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

"My life was — I mean sex, it controlled my life," the comedian said in a YouTube video Friday

Chris D'Elia is returning to the public eye eight months after he was first accused of sexual misconduct.

The comedian, 40, shared a video on YouTube Friday evening admitting that his behavior and attitude around sex was wrong.

D'Elia maintained that all of his relationships "have been consensual and legal," but admitted to having an unhealthy relationship with sex.

"What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — I mean sex, it controlled my life," the comedian, who has not been criminally or civilly charged, said in the video. "It was the focus. It was my focus all the time. And I had a problem, and I do have a problem... I need to do work on that."

D'Elia, who has a comedy special on Netflix and hosts a podcast, said that when he first starting doing stand-up he felt "lucky" to not "need to work as hard" to have sex.

"I can just do a show and then have sex. Or roll into a city and look in my inbox and start writing," he said of his previous attitude. "I would get at least 50 messages after a show each city a night. And I would reply to all of them. And I thought in my mind that being straight-up with these women was the right thing to do. I'd say 'hey, come to my hotel room and let's have sex. Let's make out. Let's do this, let's do that.' And that was what I thought was right."

D'Elia said that he now realizes he was "treating sex like it's casual and being flippant with people."

"And that's not the guy I want to be, it's not okay, and I'm sorry for that," he said. "It makes me feel shameful and it makes me feel bad."

Later in the video, D'Elia admitted that he has cheated on most of the women he's been with, including his current fiancée.

"And this is my dream girl, this is the girl I want to be with for the rest of my life, and even that wouldn't stop what I was doing," he said, adding that he has been "doing the work" to be better.

D'Elia was first being accused of "grooming" underage girls online in June 2020 with multiple women coming forward. D'Elia has denied knowingly engaging in online conversations with a minor or exchanging inappropriate pictures.

He was accused three months later of exposing himself to at least three different women.